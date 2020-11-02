Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green After He Posted Their Kids on Social Media The actress accused him of making her look like an 'absent mother.'

She’s had enough! Megan Fox slammed her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, after he posted a photo via Instagram on Sunday, November 1, with their youngest son, Journey.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” the Transformers actress, 34, commented on the pic. “I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media.”

The 90201 alum, 47, uploaded a snap of him wearing a fuzzy onesie with the 4-year-old standing nearby in a Spider-Man costume.

“I know you love your kids,” Fox continued. “You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Green has since deleted the original photo and reuploaded the same picture with Journey cropped out. Fox, for her part, also shared a Halloween photo where she posed alongside a group of friends. The comments have since been turned off.

The couple was together for nearly 10 years before calling it quits in May. Green revealed the split in an episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green,” and said he and Fox had been “trying to sort of be apart” since the end of 2019. They share three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey. Fox has since moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Us Weekly confirmed their relationship in June.

“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told the publication at the time. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”