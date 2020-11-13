Khloe Kardashian Shares ‘Fears’ About Getting Back With Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal The reality star said she didn't want him to become the 'old Tristan again.'

Getting real! Khloe Kardashian revealed her “fears” about getting back with Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal during the Thursday, November 12, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The reality star, 36, told her family via Zoom that the exes had not hooked up while they were quarantining together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Kardashian added that he tries to make a move “every day,” but they did nothing more than peck. Later on in the episode, she talked with the NBA star, 29, and shared her reservations about rekindling their relationship.

“We’ve done this rodeo before where your actions didn’t go with your words and for almost a year now, you’ve been a different person. It frustrates me cause I’m like, ‘Why now? Why are you, like, the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn’t you be that when we were together?’” the Good American founder, who shares daughter True with Thompson, said. “One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you’re gonna turn into like the old Tristan again.”

She continued, “You can understand the reservations I have, right? Do I love you? A million percent. Am I in love with you currently? No, but would it be great if I could have this fairytale ending? Yes. But just because you have a family with someone also doesn’t mean you have to stay with someone if it’s not the best fit.”

Thompson went on to assure Kardashian that he wants more than just to coparent their daughter together. Throughout the episode he also talked with Kris Jenner and Malika Haqq about how much he wants the KUWTK star to forgive him for his past.

“I gave [Kris] my word that I was going to protect her daughter, and I failed,” he told Haqq, 37. “That kills me the most — when someone you respect and have high regard for and you let them down.”

The pair first revealed their relationship in 2016 but called it quits for the first time in 2018 after he was seen cozying up to multiple women during the fashion designer’s pregnancy. They got back together shortly after Kardashian gave birth, but broke it off in February 2019 after news broke that Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. Kardashian has since forgiven Thompson for his past behavior, according to Us Weekly‘s sources who said she wants to “move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives.”