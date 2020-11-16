Chris Evans Cuddles Up With Olympian Aly Raisman’s Dog After Puppy Playdate The actor wore his viral 'Knives Out' sweater in the adorable video!

Dog dad! Chris Evans cuddled up to Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman’s dog, Mylo, on Sunday, November 15, during the pair’s puppy playdate in their native Massachusetts.

Documented via Instagram Stories, the former Captain America star, 39, sported his iconic Knives Out sweater while holding the pup. Raisman, 26, called out to Mylo while Evans was holding him. The actor captioned the short clip with, “Too bad his charm didn’t work on me.”

Both Evans and Raisman shared a series of videos to social media as Mylo and the Marvel star’s pup, Dodger, played outside. In one Instagram Story, the Defending Jacob alum reminded Dodger to be careful while playing with the much smaller pup.

“Be gentle, be gentle,” Evans said in the video. “You got a new buddy?”

While Evans’ dog has become known to fans since the actor adopted him while filming the 2017 movie Gifted, Raisman’s Mylo is a new addition to her family.

“Meet Mylo. I rescued Mylo yesterday from Heart of RI shelter. He was born July 16, 2020. I’m so excited to be his mom,” she shared via Twitter on October 31, alongside photos of the pup. “I’ve already cried a few times because I feel so lucky. He’s currently napping on my chest. I can’t wait to get to know him.”

The puppy playdate between Dodger and Mylo comes a few weeks after Evans revealed that he tattooed the dog’s name on his chest.

“That’s probably one of the purest relationships I have,” he said about the pooch, during an October appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “It didn’t take much convincing. I’ll never regret that tattoo. I’ve regretted a few in my life, but not that one.”