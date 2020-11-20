Bobby Brown Breaks His Silence After the Death of Son Bobby Brown Jr. The 28-year-old was found dead at his home on November 18.

Bobby Brown broke his silence after the death of his son, 28-year-old Bobby Brown Jr., five years after losing daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in July 2015.

“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time,” the musician, 51, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, November 19. “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

Bobby Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, November 18, TMZ reported. One day later, the publication said that he had experienced flu-like symptoms before his death, but a source said that Bobby Jr. didn’t have COVID-19. The aspiring musician was one of Bobby’s seven children. The former New Edition member shared Bobby Jr. with ex-girlfriend Kim Ward, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship for 11 years.

Landon Brown took to Instagram on Wednesday after the news broke and confirmed Bobby Jr. passing. “I love you forever King,” he captioned a photo of his brother. His girlfriend, Anna Reed, shared a heartfelt tribute on Thursday.

“The heavens gained an angel, but I lost my soul mate,” she wrote on Twitter.

Bobby Jr.’s half-sister, Bobbi Kristina, was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Atlanta home in January 2015. She was placed on hospice care and in a medically induced coma until she died six months later, at 22 years old. Bobby shared his later daughter with his ex-wife, Whitney Houston. Bobby told Us Weekly in February 2018 that he will always honor his daughter’s legacy.

“She was a beautiful young lady,” he said at the time. “And what she wanted to do with her life, I wish everybody could have seen. Music, entertainment. She was better than me. She was better than her mother.”

Bobby added, “Her presence is always around me. That’s my baby. There is no way she could disappear from me.”