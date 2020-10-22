Singer Jessie J Reveals She’s ‘Single’ After Another Split From Channing Tatum The songstress shared her relationship status with fans in an Instagram Post.

It’s over! Jessie J revealed she was “single” via Instagram after splitting from Channing Tatum once again.

“What my pupils are actually doing while I calmly stare at you trying to get a quick read on your energy … Single life in a pandemic is [crystal ball emoji],” the “Bang Bang” singer, 32, captioned the video of her twerking on Wednesday, October 21.

Jessie — whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish — did not divulge any details about her split with the Magic Mike star, 40, but a source told E! News that the pair parted ways “months ago.” This is the latest split in the pair’s on-and-off relationship, which started in 2018. They were last spotted together in April.

Us Weekly broke the news that the pair had been together for a couple months in October 2018. A year later, the publication reported that Jessie and Tatum had called it quits.

“Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2019. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

Then, the two got back together one month later, then called off their relationship with an “amicable” split again in April. But Jessie and Tatum sparked romance rumors a few weeks later after she shared a social media tribute on the Step Up star’s birthday, writing, “Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met.”

At the time, a source told E! News that “they are definitely back together,” after the publication obtained photos of the pair riding Tatum’s motorcycle leaving Jessie’s Los Angeles home.

“He knows he wants to be with her and is willing to find a way. Whatever it takes,” the insider explained. “When they are apart, he misses her like crazy. He is happiest when he is with her and is trying to work through his stuff.”