Ryan Phillippe Throws Shade at Ellen DeGeneres Amid Rumors the TV Host Is Mean The actor took a not-so-subtle jab at the comedian while on a run.

Actor Ryan Phillippe is throwing shade at Ellen DeGeneres! While on an outdoor run on Saturday, October 24, the Shooter star, 46, took a selfie in front of the comedian’s billboard adding a not-so-subtle jab as his caption.

“And remember to be kind … Wait,” Phillippe captioned the sweaty Instagram Stories snap with his tattoos on full display.

The actor — who has not appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2011 — uploaded the image after rumors about DeGeneres, 62, being mean were brought to light in July following a Buzzfeed News report sharing allegations from ex-employees that detailed a toxic workplace. WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation on the talk show after the reports went public, Variety confirmed at the time. The comedian addressed the controversy in a letter to staff, obtained by Us Weekly.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres wrote in part. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

A source told the publication in August that DeGeneres “didn’t know what was going on” with her staff and she “ashamed and embarrassed to hear about it.”

The former The Ellen Show star also addressed the scandal during the premiere episode of her talk show’s 17th season on September 21.

“I know that I am in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility. And I take responsibility for what happens at my show,” she said. “This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”