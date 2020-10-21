Katherine Schwarzenegger Defends Husband Chris Pratt After He’s Named ‘Worst Chris’ in Hollywood The author stood up for her husband on social media.

She’s speaking out! Katherine Schwarzenegger defended her husband, Chris Pratt, after he was dubbed the “worst Hollywood Chris.”

Producer Amy Berg shared a series of photos of four actors named Chris — Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Chris Pine — via Twitter on Saturday, October 17, and told followers “one has to go.” She was met with thousand replies naming Pratt, 41, as the “the worst.” Some called him out for his possible political beliefs after the Avengers star didn’t participate in a fundraiser for presidential candidate Joe Biden alongside his Marvel costars.

Schwarzenegger, 30, hit back after E! News uploaded a similar series of photos to Instagram alongside the question, “Which Hollywood Chris is the best?” on Monday, October 19.

“Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday,” the mother of one commented. “There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lyla, in April.

Following the Maverick and Me author’s comment, Mark Ruffalo stood up for his friend and former costar in a Twitter post on Tuesday, October 20.

“You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life,” the actor, 52, wrote. “He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

Robert Downey Jr. echoed Ruffalo’s sentiments with an Instagram post praising Pratt.

“What a world … The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt … A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude,” the Iron Man star wrote on Tuesday, October 20. “AND he just married into a family [the Kennedys] that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value.”

The actor, 55, added, “If you take issue with Chris … I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness.”