As romances go, the one between Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger had moved quite quickly. But as is the case, when you know, you know. The pair are adorable together. After Pratt’s marriage to Anna Faris fell apart, it is so nice to see him find love again. It is all the more amazing given the challenges of finding true love under the spotlight of the public glare. So, when did Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger get engaged?

That answer is coming, but first, Pratt and Schwarzenegger had extenuating hurdles to leap — from her winning over his young son (from his marriage to Faris) to Pratt having to schmooze her iconic parents, who are divorced themselves, and the exponential complications that arose from those issues. How did the couple do?

That question, and a slew more, get answered as the Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger relationship timeline delves deep into the latest Hollywood romance that has celebrity followers uttering, “Aww,” as they are just so incredibly cute. How did they meet? Does his son enjoy her company? And a huge one, does Faris approve of the whole thing? Equally as important, how does The Terminator, aka Arnold Schwarzenegger, feel about the couple?

Prepare to get all your inquiries answered as the latest Hollywood hotties to hook up find their way from just meeting to engaged in a few short months.