Shocking Diagnosis: Rush Limbaugh Reveals He Has Advanced Lung Cancer Conservative radio host says his will miss time on show for treatment.

Rush Limbaugh revealed that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh, 69, made the announcement on his conservative radio show on Monday, February 3. He said that he would likely miss time on the show while he undergoes treatment for the disease.

“There are going to be days that I’m not going to be able to be here. Because I will be undergoing treatment,” he told his viewers.

“(I plan to) do this show as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally (and) personally,” Limbaugh reportedly said.

In 2003 The National Enquirer exclusively reported that Limbaugh was under investigation for illegally obtaining prescription drugs oxycodone and hydrocodone. He confessed on his radio show that he was addicted to the pills and that he was entering rehab.

He blamed a botched back surgery for his addiction.

Limbaugh has been married four times, divorced three times and has no children.

His is still married to Kathryn Rogers despite Radar’s report of her cheating on him in 2017.

Family insiders exclusively told Radar his wife was two-timing the media motormouth with a married man.

“Kathryn has bounced around with a bunch of guys — mostly athletes,” the source previously claimed to Radar.

“Rush was stunned and humiliated by what he read in that story! He immediately put a tail on Kathryn to confirm the truth,” said a source close to the conservative radio hothead.

A furious Limbaugh confronted his much-younger wife, and he banned her from using his private plane, insiders revealed.

“When he read in the [story] that she was using the plane to have secret hookups with other men, Rush hit the roof!” the source said. “Kathryn was due to travel from Las Vegas to Hawaii to visit her mom recently, and Rush wouldn’t let her use the plane.”

Though Limbaugh’s rep has denied the report, a Radar investigation confirmed Kathryn was staying with her mother, Penny, 81, in luxury hotels in New York and Boston — near her hometown of Longmeadow, Mass. — while Rush remained in their oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Fla.

Rogers has not released a statement about his diagnosis.