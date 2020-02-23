Josh Waring has won a battle over getting care behind bars, according to the Orange County Register. On Friday, a judge ordered Santa Ana police to take Lauri Peterson Waring’s son, who once appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County, from jail to a dentist in Yorba Linda, California next week for dental care.

Josh has filed grievances while in jail, including complaining he was not receiving the correct dosage of anti-addiction prescription medication. He also said he needed extensive dental care –five crowns and treatment for an exposed nerve. The Register reported the dentistry on Josh had been held up over a dispute between the city and county on who would pay the $4,000 bill, but now the judge has ordered it.

Josh is awaiting trial on three counts of attempted murder. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, late last year, Josh was moved from the Orange County Main jail facility to a smaller facility at the Santa Ana Police Department after being viciously attacked by another inmate.

The jail where Josh was moved houses newly arrested individuals from the City of Santa Ana, and those who are awaiting their case in federal court. Josh and his attorney Joel Garson asked for the transfer because they claimed the former reality TV son had been targeted by other inmates and harassed by deputies who work in the jail.

Josh, 29, spoke exclusively to Radar on October 10 just a day after the other inmate attacked him. The former RHOC star had to get 20 staples and stitches to his chest after the brutal incident occurred while he was walking back to his cell.

Josh claimed it took several minutes before Sheriff’s deputies pulled the other inmate off of him. By that point, Josh said the other inmate had already used a makeshift weapon to slice his face and chest. At the time, his lawyer Garson told Radar, “He won’t be around the deputies who allowed these attacks on him. He seems to be doing a lot better. He is relieved he will be moved, and he won’t have to look over his shoulder anymore.”

Garson claimed gangs in the main Orange County jail placed a “hit” on his client, even after Josh was segregated from the general population. Josh’s mom Lauri told Radar she was an “emotional wreck” after he was attacked.

“My heart is broken and I am destroyed,” Peterson said last year. “He has been forced to continue his trial due to the numerous acts of government misconduct and numerous violations of his civil rights beginning on his first day of incarceration. Josh does not feel he will live to see his trial.”

Josh is facing attempted murder charges related to a June 20, 2016 shooting in front of a sober living home in Costa Mesa, Calif. that left a man injured. He has maintained his innocence.