Ex ‘RHOC’ Star Josh Waring Moving To New Jail After Vicious Attack He had 20 stitches and staples after fellow inmate sliced him up.

A judge signed off on orders to move Real Housewives of Orange County star Josh Waring to a different jail as early as tonight after he suffered a vicious attack in October, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

The son of former RHOC cast member, Lauri Peterson, will be moved from the Orange County Main jail facility to a smaller facility at the Santa Ana Police Department, said Waring’s attorney, Joel Garson. The County of Orange, the City of Santa Ana, along with Garson, came to the agreement, which was signed off by the judge Friday afternoon.

The jail where Waring will be moved houses newly arrested individuals from the City of Santa Ana, and those who are awaiting their case in federal court.

Waring and Garson asked for the transfer because they claim Waring has been targeted by other inmates and has been harassed by deputies who work in the jail.

Waring spoke exclusively to Radar on October 10 just a day after he was viciously attacked by another inmate. Waring had to get 20 staples and stitches to his chest after being attacked by the inmate as he was walking back to his cell.

Waring claimed it took several minutes before Sheriff’s deputies pulled the other inmate off of him. By that point, Waring said the other inmate had already used a makeshift weapon to slice his face and chest.

When asked how Waring is doing since the most recent jail attack, Garson told Radar: “He won’t be around the deputies who allowed these attacks on him. He seems to be doing a lot better. He is relieved he will be moved, and he won’t have to look over his shoulder anymore.”

Garson claims gangs in the main Orange County jail have placed a “hit” on his client, even after Waring was segregated from the general population.

Waring is facing attempted murder charges related to a June 20, 2016 shooting in front of a sober living home in Costa Mesa, Calif. that left a man injured. Waring has maintained his innocence.

The next hearing date is Feb. 4 for a readiness conference.