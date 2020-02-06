Kirk Douglas' Last Photo Revealed As Family & Stars Mourn His Death At 103 ‘I shall love you for the rest of my life,’ Catherine Zeta-Jones writes.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is mourning the death of her beloved father-in-law, Kirk Douglas, as fans uncover his last photo.

“To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight…” the Chicago star, 50, captioned a sweet Instagram shot of her giving Kirk a kiss on the cheek.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the two got very close after Catherine’s 2000 wedding to Kirk’s son Michael Douglas. On social media, the actress often showed her affection towards the icon.

The Hollywood acting legend died on Wednesday, February 5, at the age of 103, at his home in Beverly Hills, California. His son Michael, 75, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” he wrote. “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Kirk was married to Anne Buydens for 65 years. He left behind a myriad of kids, grandchildren, great grandchildren and loved ones — many who have payed tribute to him on social media following his passing.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael continued. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Hours after news broke of Kirk’s death, fans found the last photo of him with his loving family. The shot was posted on August 19, 2019, by Kelsey Douglas, the daughter of Peter Douglas, one of Kirk’s three living sons. Eric Douglas died in 2004.

“A table of strong jaw lines, large appetites and a shared love for attention #FAMILY,” she captioned the post.

Kelsey shared various other photos of her and Kirk after August, but fans believe the shots were taken prior to the day she posted them, making the family post the last photo taken of Kirk before his death.

Celebrities and fans took to the comments sections of Michael’s, Catherine’s and Kelsey’s posts to voice their sadness over Kirk’s passing and celebrate his decades-long Hollywood career.