Former Fox News anchor Juliet Huddy is renewing her criticism of her former employer – and especially co-worker Bill O’Reilly – after settling allegations of sexual harassment at the network.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Huddy is one of five women who accused O’Reilly, 70, of sexual harassment and verbal abuse in 2017.

Rachel Witlieb Bernstein, Andrea Mackris, Rebecca Gomez Diamond, and Laurie Dhue joined with Huddy to accuse the talk show host.

They had all either worked with O’Reilly or regularly appeared on his show The O’Reilly Factor, and accused him of inappropriate behavior. Their story was recently dramatized in the Hollywood movie Bombshell.

Now, years later, Huddy still has harsh words and bad memories of O’Reilly. In an interview in the latest issue of Steppin’ Out magazine, Huddy questioned how anyone could be a fan of the disgraced former TV host.

“It comes down to dollars and cents frankly for me. The guy is making a fortune and he hurt a lot of people and he ruined a lot of peoples’ careers,” Huddy said. “I have nothing positive to say about him!”

O’Reilly would eventually pay out $13 million to the five women in a settlement, contending that his job made him “vulnerable to lawsuits from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity” and claiming he settled with them for the sake of his children.

After the settlement, Huddy’s brother, John, who also worked at Fox News as the Jerusalem-based foreign correspondent, allegedly took heat for his sister’s actions, becoming a virtual outcast at the network, according to Radar sources.

“John’s stressed out,” an insider told Radar in 2017. “He’s out there in Israel. He’s underpaid and he’s working without a contract and he’s gotten no bites from other networks.”

John was officially terminated by Fox on October 23, 2017, the same day that Juliet appeared on Megyn Kelly Today to discuss her sexual harassment claims against O’Reilly.

The treatment she and her brother received at the network continues to sting Juliet, who explained to Steppin’ Out that her experience at the conservative news network didn’t begin badly.