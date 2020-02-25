Courtney Love is still mourning the death of her beloved husband Kurt Cobain, nearly three decades after they vowed to love each other forever.

On Monday, February 24, the former Hole lead singer posted an emotional tribute to the late rocker, highlighting their 28-year wedding anniversary.

Alongside a throwback photo of them on their wedding day, she wrote: “28 years ago , we got married , in Honolulu, on Waikiki beach 🏝 tonight spoke to sponsor , I .. Lit some candles 🕯 chanted ,diamoku , Walked my dog 🐕 . Went to sushi with my best friend , the closest I have to another one.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8-PujFF00G/

Fans know Cobain — the lead singer and guitarist of the grunge band Nirvana — died of suicide on April 5, 1994, two years after marrying Love. He was 27 years old at the time, and had been struggling with depression and drug abuse for years. Though he agreed to go to rehab prior to his death, he escaped after a short time there, went into hiding and was found dead in his home. The coroner’s report states that the star had a high concentration of heroin and traces of diazepam in his body at the time.

“28 years ago I recall feeling , deeply , delighted , dizzy , so in love, and knowing how lucky I was . This man was an angel,” Love continued in her post. “I thank him for looking out for me , many parts of the the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public? That is the darkest s**t imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience , almost . but between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity , and the honor of a few true friends , the gift of desperation and sobriety . Of a Higher power and of love , and of empathy , I’m here now. It’ll be ok ,f**k , I see him on the shore . Rocking in the free world. My husband.”

Fans, loved ones and stars took to the comments section to show their support for Love.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, her message comes days after she revealed she’s focusing on her sobriety. Though — like her late husband — she’s struggled with substance abuse for years, she’s ready to take care of her body and be present.

“I also have 18 months sober today,” Love said while being honored at the 2020 NME Awards. “I can’t believe that. That’s pretty wild. Thank you so much I’m very honored.”

Love and Cobain shared one daughter together, Frances Bean Cobain. In 2018, the young visual artist, 27, revealed she was two years sober and admitted that after growing up in a toxic environment of drugs and alcohol, getting clean was “the best decision” she “ever made.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).