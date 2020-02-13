Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Clear-headed Courtney! Wild Singer Reveals She's 18 Months Sober Kurt Cobain's widow shared the news while being honored at the 2020 NME Awards.

Courtney Love has cut the booze out of her diet.

On Wednesday, February 12, the “Celebrity Skin” hitmaker, 55, was honored at the 2020 NME Awards. While accepting her Icon Award, she dropped the bombshell news that she is sober. “I didn’t prepare any speech, sorry I didn’t mean to be disrespectful,” she began.

“I woke up this morning and I asked a friend like ‘Is it the 11th?’ because also today, the honor of picking up this wonderful f**k you thing,” she joked, pointing out that the award is shaped like a middle finger.

“I also have 18 months sober today,” Love disclosed. “I can’t believe that. That’s pretty wild. Thank you so much I’m very honored.”

Ther star’s reveal comes after RadarOnline.com obtained photos of her looking unrecognizable while walking the New York Streets in February 2019.

Then, in September 2019, she was spotted acting bizarre during a solo outing.

As she enjoyed a croissant and a cappuccino at a coffee shop, Love’s pet pooped on the floor next to her feet. The star then wrapped it up in some napkins, placed the poop on her plate and continued eating!

Before she left, she asked the waiter for a paper bag and eventually disposed of the dog poop.

Readers know Love is not the only one in her family to have suffered from substance abuse.

The singer was married to Kurt Cobain who died by suicide following years of drugs and depression.

Their daughter Frances Bean had her own struggles with addiction but is now sober. She has been candid about the difficulties of distancing herself from such a toxic lifestyle — one which includes her rocky relationship with her mother.

In 2009, Bean, 27, was granted a restraining order against Love after alleging her famous mom took “drugs for as long as I can remember. She basically exists now on…Xanax, Adderall, Sonata and Abilify, sugar and cigarettes.”

“She rarely eats… She often falls asleep in her bed while she is smoking, and I am constantly worried that she will start a fire (which she has done at least three times) that will threaten our lives,” she added at the time.

Now, Love has turned over a new leaf and continues on the road to recovery.