Caroline Flack’s Boyfriend Shares Tribute After Her Death: 'I Am In So Much Pain' Former ‘Love Island’ host took her own life at age 40 amid assault trial.

Moments after Caroline Flack’s shocking suicide death, her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, shared a heartbreaking tribute.

“My heart is broken we had something so special,” the former professional tennis player, 27, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them embracing one another at a beach club at sunset.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the former Love Island host took her own life on Saturday, February 15. She was 40 years old.

“I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking,” Burton added. “I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart 💔.”

At the time of her death, Flack — who previously dated Prince Harry — was wrapped up in a legal scandal relating to an incident with Burton. The former Strictly Come Dancing star was charged with assault by beating in December 2019, following reports that she “assaulted” her boyfriend. Both Burton and Flack denied the allegations that she beat him, and Flack pled not guilty to the assault charge in December at London’s Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court. The star was released on bail and ordered not to have any contact with Burton ahead of the March 4 trial, according to the BBC.

“Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends,” a spokesperson for ITV said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Flack and Burton publicly addressed the issue on social media despite that fact that they could not contact one another. In an Instagram Story, Burton denied that Flack had hit him and admitted he was “gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now.”

The TV presenter was reportedly feeling very vulnerable after the incident.

“In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported. The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events,” her management company said in a statement following her death, according to The Sun. “The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline.”

Further details about Flack’s death have not yet been revealed.

“I am utterly devastated at Caroline’s passing and cannot comment further about matters, including the criminal proceedings, at the moment. My thoughts are with Caroline’s family as we respect their privacy at this very sad and difficult time,” her lawyer, Paul Morris, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

After sharing his emotional post about Flack, Burton also shared a screenshot of one of her posts from two months ago on his Instagram Story. “In a world where you can be anything, be kind,” the post read. “I will love you forever,” he wrote over the image.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.