Bode Miller & Wife Talk ‘Incredible’ Birth Of Twins After Daughter’s Drowning Death ‘There’s no question in my mind that she had her hand in all of this,’ Morgan says.

Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Miller, told the “incredible” story of their twin boys’ birth and admitted it was the most special moment of their lives, following the tragic death of their daughter.

“Presenting…Birth Story with Bode,” Morgan, 32, wrote in an Instagram Story post over the weekend, asking for her followers to “continue with an open mind and an open heart…and a strong stomach.”

“I’m sharing because I want you to see we women are badass mothers and our bodies are beautiful. It’s a scary emotional ride but damn, we are capable of so much more than we even know,” she said.

Bode — a former World Cup alpine ski racer — then began to tell the story of how sons Asher and Aksel, now 15 weeks, were born.

“One of the interesting parts about it was my prediction that I was going to have identical twin boys born on my birthday. My birthday’s October 12 and as we got towards October 12 it was looking like it was very possible. It was within that window of early pregnancy for twins,” the doting dad, 42, said, before explaining that Morgan was “stubborn,” and they ended up going “back in hibernation mode.”

On November 8, 2019 doctors decided to induce the birth at home, while the couple’s other kids were at school.

Amid her contractions, Morgan decided she wanted to go to the hospital, but it was much too late. “You were like, ‘I’m over this,’” Bode joked to his wife. “You said, ‘I don’t want to do this today. I’m going to the hospital. I want to get an epidural,’” he recalled. “I said, ’Well that’s not going to happen. That window has passed.’ ”

The birth lasted about 30 minutes and included Bode pushing his wife’s hips to help each baby come out.

“It was literally ideal,” he said, noting that while it was “a lot for everybody to experience, you couldn’t have had it be cooler for everybody involved.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the birth of Bode and Morgan’s twins came a year and a half after the drowning death of the couple’s toddler daughter Emmy.

The little girl was 19 months old when she fell in the pool at a family party and died.

Morgan and Bode — who are also parents to son Easton, 13 months, and son Edward Nash Skan, 4, plus Bode’s children, son Samuel Nathaniel, 6, and daughter Neesyn Dace, 11 — are convinced the twin boys are Emmy’s “gift” to them.

“Talk about divine intervention with this entire delivery. There’s no question in my mind that she had her hand in all of this. She’s still very much here,” Morgan told PEOPLE in November 2019. “Everybody celebrates this with us but they also at the same time remember Emmy. And that makes it special that she’s not forgotten.”