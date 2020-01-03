Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fired! Kate Gosselin Reveals TLC Terminated Her In Shocking Court Confession Reality star slammed with fine after filming her children without permission.

Kate Gosselin has told a judge that the TLC network terminated their relationship with her during a hearing in which a judge found her in contempt, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

On December 19, Kate, 44, and her ex-husband Jon, 42, were present for a hearing in Pennsylvania, according to a court insider.

During the court session, it was revealed the reality star mom defied the judge’s previous order not to film her eight kids without proper work permits, the insider told Radar.

Four of Jon and Kate’s children — Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah, all 15 — appeared on camera despite the judge’s command barring the TV network from filming them for the reality show Kate Plus 8.

Kate was ordered to pay $1500 in legal costs to her ex, Jon, who took her to court over the violation. She was then slapped with strict conditions on filming.

But in a shocking confession “Kate stated in court that TLC has terminated their relationship with her,” the insider said.

Radar has reached out to TLC and Kate’s lawyer for comment but have not received a response.

As Radar previously reported, Jon obtained full custody of Hannah and Collin, both 15, in December 2018 after a bitter custody battle.

“The kids are doing great with school,” the insider noted.

Meanwhile, Mady and Cara, 19, are now adults and attending college.