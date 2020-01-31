Taylor Swift Talks ‘Private’ Relationship With Joe Alwyn, Says She’s 'Not Ready’ To Have Children The singer says she keeps her romance a secret because of her beau’s ‘grounded life.'

Taylor Swift took a no holds barred approach to her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, but the one thing she managed to protect was her “private” relationship with longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn — whom she says she does not want to have kids with, yet!

The singer, 30, whose past relationships played out in the public eye made clear her level of secrecy this time around has a lot to do with her beau’s average lifestyle.

“I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal balanced grounded life,” she says of the British actor, 28. “And we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private.”

Alwyn, who started dating Swift in 2016, has also done his part to stay mum about their romance.

In the October 2018 issue of British Vogue, he told the publication, “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private. And that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work.”

A Us Weekly source further explained that Alwyn “really showed Swift a different lifestyle and the value of privacy.” “They vowed to keep their relationship to themselves and they’ve done everything they can to keep it that way,” the source continued, adding that the Grammy winner is “the happiest she’s ever been.”

In the documentary, Swift confirmed the bliss she’s felt, especially at the start of their relationship.

“It was happiness without anyone else’s input,” she said. “We were happy.”

Despite the blissful feelings, however, the “Blank Space” hitmaker revealed she is not yet ‘ready’ to be a mother.

“There’s a part of me that feels like I’m 57 years old but then there’s a part of me that’s like definitely not ready to have kids, definitely not ready for all this grown up stuff,” she is heard telling a friend in the documentary.

The friend attempted to explain that everyone figures parenthood as they go along, but she insisted her life doesn’t permit her to do the same. “I kind of don’t really have the luxury of figuring stuff out because my life is planned two years ahead of time,” she said.