Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Last Days: Ozzy Osbourne On His Deathbed The ailing Black Sabbath frontman can’t even recognize his wife anymore.

Heavy metal maniac Ozzy Osbourne is bedridden in agonizing pain and losing his marbles, sources said — prompting pals to believe he’s waiting to die!

Sources revealed the bat-biting Black Sabbath frontman is in such dire straits he didn’t even realize his wife, Sharon, missed the holidays with him for the first time in 40 years.

“Ozzy is in chronic pain and begging to be put out of his misery!” an insider said. “He’s in such bad shape that he didn’t even notice Sharon wasn’t there.”

The 71-year-old “Crazy Train” singer’s health has declined dramatically since he took a tumble and dislodged metal rods in his back placed there after his 2003 ATV accident.

“He fell and damaged his spine,” the source said. “It’s had a domino effect that led to a raging infection and a pneumonia scare.”

Although an ailing Ozzy was forced to cancel his 2019 world tour, he rallied to perform at the American Music Awards in November, but doctors prohibited him from flying.

That meant he couldn’t join The Talk host Sharon, 67, over the holidays in her native England, where she had professional obligations with daughter Kelly.

She left son Jack, 34, and daughter Aimee, 36, to tend to Ozzy as he inches closer to the end.

A notorious drug and alcohol abuser over the course of his 50-year career, even Ozzy has confessed to being surprised he’s lasted this long.

“If you read a news story that said, ‘Ozzy Osbourne has been found dead in his hotel room,’ you wouldn’t go, ‘Oh really?’ would you? You’d say, ‘Well, obviously!’ ” he joked. “If you’d said to me years ago, ‘How long do you think you’ll last?’ I would’ve said, ‘I’ll be dead by 40!’”

Now insiders claim Ozzy has all but given up.

“Ozzy just lies in bed all day, moaning in pain 24/7. He doesn’t know his family half the time and once mistook Sharon for a total stranger, asking her, ‘Who are you?’ ” the source said.

The couple hit a rough patch in 2016 when Ozzy was caught having an affair with a hairdresser. Sharon dumped him but took him back after a two-month separation.

“Sharon checked on Ozzy every day from London, but now she’s bracing for the inevitable,” the source said. “There have been times when she wanted to kill him, but now she is terrified of a life without him.”

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne did not respond to RadarOnline.com’s

requests for comment.