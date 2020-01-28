Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mental Health Hell: 'Teen Mom' Star MacKenzie McKee 'Struggling' Following Mom's Death 'Why can't I wake up in the mornings?' the reality star asks.

MacKenzie McKee is opening up about her struggles with mental health nearly two months after her mom lost her battle to cancer.

In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, January 28, the Teen Mom OG star admitted to having trouble getting out of bed in the mornings.

“No matter how much sleep I get, or how many days in a row I wake up the same time. It’s still so so hard. WHY CANT I WAKE UP IN THE MORNINGS. Does anyone have tips?” MacKenzie, 25, asked fans.

She then tweeted that her mental health was declining.

“I don’t even know how I survived last year, and the hardest part is going to be reliving it and reading all about the dumb s**t i went through,” MacKenzie explained. “I’m thinking of deactivating my twitter during that time because my mental health can’t afford it.”

MacKenzie liked one fan’s response who sympathized with her: “I suffered deep depression when my mom died, keep working on it, there is a light after the dark. It took me several years, about 7 but I’m finally at peace. 💕💕💕”

Another fan wrote: “You have to put yourself & your mental health 1st sometimes,it will be here when you’re ready!”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, MacKenzie mom, Angie Douthit, passed away on December 9, 2019 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Angie was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in January 2018. Doctors initially gave her four to thirteen months to live after discovering how the disease had affected her lungs and brain.

But she was a fighter and made it past the 13-month mark to celebrate her 50th birthday in March last year.

The cancer, however, eventually spread to her liver and she was forced to go into hospice care on December 5, 2019.

Her final days were spent in pain, her family revealed, and she eventually succumbed to her illness.

After Angie’s death, her daughters posted a heartbreaking Instagram tribute featuring a picture of their mom crossing a finish line during a race.

“On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race,” the caption read. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

“We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ,” the tribute continued. “There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will.”