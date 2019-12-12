Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mackenzie McKee has broken her silence following the recent death of her mother.

The Teen Mom star honored her mom, Angie Douhit, with a heartfelt post that highlighted the greatest qualities about her.

“Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she won. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. Idk anyone who left earth with such an impact,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, December 11 alongside a photo of Angie crossing the finish line of a race.

“Your entire life you never waisted a chance to let the world know Gods love. When we would try to brag on what an amazing person you are you would respond with ‘it’s not me, it’s God’ Could you imagine this world if we all lived like Angie Douthit.”

The MTV star went on to address the direct impact her mother had on her.

“Momma, i did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. Idk what I will do without you but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you,” she wrote.

Mackenzie, 25, concluded her post by promising to “live for Christ and love like him” — just like her mother did.

RadarOnline.com readers know Mackenzie’s mother, Angie, died on Monday, December 9 after a two-year battle with Stage 4 brain cancer. She was diagnosed with the disease in January 2018, after surpassing the 13 months she was told she had left to live, she was able to celebrate her 50th birthday in March.

In an August episode of Teen Mom OG, Angie revealed doctors had given her just six months to live.

Lung cancer had spread throughout her body and her blood counts were “too low to continue with chemo,” Mackenzie exclusively told Radar later that month.

On Thursday December 5, Angie was rushed to the hospital where doctors expressed concerns about her liver, gall bladder, hip and brain. One day later, she announced that she was entering hospice care.

As readers know, Mackenzie has been having a rough year. In addition to losing her mother, the star also recently split from her husband, Josh, following rumors of infidelity.