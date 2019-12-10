Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Teen Mom OG' Star Mackenzie McKee's Mom Dead After Battle With Cancer Angie Douthit was forced into hospice care earlier this month.

Sad news for Mackenzie McKee. The Teen Mom OG star’s mom has passed away after a two-year battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Angie Douthit was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in January 2018. The disease affected her brain and lungs and doctors gave her four to 13 months to live.

Miraculously, Douthit made it past the 13-month mark and was able to celebrate her 50th birthday in March of this year.

The cancer, however, eventually spread to her liver and she was forced to go into hospice care on December 5.

Her final days were spent in pain, her family revealed, and she died on Monday, December 9.

After Douthit’s death, her daughters posted a heartbreaking Instagram tribute to her Instagram page featuring a picture of their mom crossing a finish line.

“On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race,” the caption read. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

“We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ,” the tribute continued. “There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will.”

Douthit leaves behind a loving husband, four children and three grandchildren.