‘Teen Mom OG' Star Mackenzie McKee's Mom Dead After Battle With Cancer
Angie Douthit was forced into hospice care earlier this month.
Sad news for Mackenzie McKee. The Teen Mom OG star’s mom has passed away after a two-year battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Angie Douthit was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in January 2018. The disease affected her brain and lungs and doctors gave her four to 13 months to live.
Miraculously, Douthit made it past the 13-month mark and was able to celebrate her 50th birthday in March of this year.
The cancer, however, eventually spread to her liver and she was forced to go into hospice care on December 5.
Her final days were spent in pain, her family revealed, and she died on Monday, December 9.
“Imitate me, as I also imitate Christ.” 1 Corinthians 11:1 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8 On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race. Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories. Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018. She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world. She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts. We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ. There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will. But this is where you pick up the baton and run like she did mighty warrior. You can choose this day to be like Angie and use your social media engagements to make a difference rather than disaster, to spread love and not hate, and to always be kind. We know many people around the world read these posts so drop your city and country name in the comments so we can see where you are! #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer #alwaysbekind
After Douthit’s death, her daughters posted a heartbreaking Instagram tribute to her Instagram page featuring a picture of their mom crossing a finish line.
“On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race,” the caption read. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”
“We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ,” the tribute continued. “There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will.”
Douthit leaves behind a loving husband, four children and three grandchildren.
