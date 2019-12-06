‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee’s Mother Hospitalized Again As Cancer Spreads To Liver & Brain The reality star’s mom, Angie, is stopping treatment and moving into hospice care.

Mackenzie McKee’s mother, Angie, has been hospitalized again, and the outlook in her brave battle against cancer does not look good.

In an emotional Instagram story posted Friday December 6, the Teen Mom OG star’s mother reveals that her cancer has spread, and she is preparing to enter hospice care.

“Today was a little rough. Scans showed results that were not good,” Angie shared online. “The cancer has grown in the liver and in the brain. There is also some hemorrhaging in the brain. I will have two more doses of radiation and that will be the last treatment I will be given.”

Angie says after that, she expects to be released and sent home.

“We have decided to have hospice come in when I go home for some extra care,” she continued. “I haven’t been able to open my eyes all day and my head has been hurting badly.”

As Radar has reported, Angie was given just months to live in August, after lung cancer spread throughout her body. And in an exclusive interview with Radar, Mackenzie revealed her mother had five inoperable masses on her brain and a 7cm mass on her lung.

The diagnosis came as a shock to the family, as Angie is an avid runner and maintained a healthy lifestyle.

But on Thursday, December 5, she was rushed back to the hospital.

“Today was an interesting day,” Angie shared on Instagram. “I woke up to get ready for work but I couldn’t really walk and I found myself throwing up. So I took a bath, layed back down, and called my boss to tell them I’d be late.”

“The next thing I know I’m waking up trying to find my phone. I called my Dr who said to get to ER quickly. I called Brad to come and get me, since I couldn’t walk and I saw 2 or 3 of everything. The Dr. ran several tests and they are concerned about my liver, gall bladder, hip bone, and brain. They gave me some medicine and are keeping me overnight,” she continued.

In her most recent update, the brave fighter asked for prayers, as she seemingly comes to terms with the inevitable.

“Kaylee has had to help me write this post. I’m not sure what to say… other than How God told me early in my diagnoses that He would heal me but I would have a long dark journey to take,” she stated. “I’m starting to think this is what He meant by long dark journey.”