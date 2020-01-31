Kristin's Shocking Drug Confession: Cavallari Admits 'I Would Literally Smoke Pot Every Day’ The reality star even got ‘arrested a couple of times!’

Kristin Cavallari was introduced to the world as a teenager on the MTV series Laguna Beach, but before her rise to fame, she was a bit of a “wild” child.

During the January 30 episode of her reality show, Very Cavallari, she and her husband Jay Cutler visited her mother’s Illinois home where she took a walk down memory lane.

“I moved out of Barrington to Laguna Beach to live with my dad because I was getting into a lot of trouble,” she, 33, recalled. “And my mom didn’t really know what else to do with me.”

“I went through a phase where I would literally smoke pot every day after school and my mom would call me and be like, ‘Hey, do you want to go get dinner?’” she said. “And I’d be like, ‘F—, I’m so stoned!’”

The MTV star continued, “I started getting into quite a bit of trouble when I was in eighth grade. I would sneak out a lot. I started drinking, smoking pot, having sex. I got arrested a couple of times.”

Kristin’s mother, Judy, even chimed in with her recollection of a time when Kristin snuck out and tried to sneak back in through the bathroom window, all while inebriated!

“I can laugh about it now,” Judy joked. “I was not laughing then.”

Even after making the move to Laguna Beach, Kristin admitted she had some “wild and crazy” times. While looking through old magazines clippings of her during her stint on the MTV show, she said she would tell her younger self “to enunciate and quit drinking so much.”

Still, she confessed she’s proud of her growth and the fact that she met Jay, 36, who unlike her, had an “extremely disciplined” life.

“I don’t regret anything, I wouldn’t change it for the world, but I’m just happy that my life evolved. I met Jay, we moved to the suburbs and settled down. And I don’t miss that old life at all, I’m really happy that Jay kind of grounded me.”

“We never would have been friends in high school — Jay couldn’t keep up with me!” she teased, “He still can’t keep up with me.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kristin turned her life around and married Jay in 2013. They are now parents to three children: daughter Saylor James, 4, and sons Camden Jack, 7 and Jaxon Wyatt, 5.