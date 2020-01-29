Twisted Love! Ghislaine Maxwell Begged Pal To Help Get Jeffrey Epstein To Marry Her Woman alleged to be pedophile's madam was reportedly desperate to land financier.

Ghislaine Maxwell was desperate to marry pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to her friend Christina Oxenberg, the Daily Mail has reported.

Christina, the sister of actress Catherine Oxenberg and the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, said Ghislaine asked her in 1997 to write a book about her to try to impress Jeffrey.

Christina, a writer, said Ghislaine, who then would have been around 36 years old, believed if she helped her pen an autobiography, the convicted sex offender would be impressed and propose.

Christina said, “Maxwell got on the phone and said, ‘Ox darling, meet me at my place tonight at 7pm. I have a proposition for you.'”

When she visited the New York apartment of the daughter of disgraced newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, Christina said, “We sat together and were served iced tea by a maid in uniform. Maxwell got through the perfunctory politesse of social norms and then she got serious and she started to pace around the room with her hands on her slim hips and eyes staring off into some middle distance, visualizing the hopes of her future.”

At the time, Christina was working on her semi-autobiographical novel “Royal Blue.”

She claimed Ghislaine told her, “What I want from you is my Royal Blue.

“Jeffrey and I can’t go on not being married. It doesn’t look right. And I love him. I’ve done everything for him. Everything he’s asked.”

Ghislaine, now 58, allegedly also told Christina, “With this autobiography that you are going to write for me about my life he will fall in love with me. He will respect me finally. And then he will marry me. And that’s my goal.”

According to Christina in the Daily Mail, “‘All this was long before anyone of the public including myself knew anything nefarious was going on behind the scenes.

“We were never going to be close friends. We were almost polar opposites. She craved a swishy, fancy life — something that didn’t interest me.”

Ghislaine has not been charged in the case against the disgraced financier, despite being accused of allegedly hand-delivering young women for him to abuse.

Epstein died in prison last summer at age 66 of an alleged suicide by hanging, but many believe he could have been murdered.

Several of Epstein’s alleged victims have named Ghislaine in court documents and claimed that she not only recruited them to “entertain” the businessman but helped groom them and even took part in some of the sexual activities they allegedly participated in.

After her father’s death in 1991, Maxwell went to New York City and met Epstein.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the podcast “Epstein: Devil In Darkness” reported that Laura Goldman, a longtime friend of Ghislaine’s sister, Isabel, has said, “I know that the popular notion is that Ghislaine and Jeffrey dated. I believe that they definitely slept together, I just don’t believe they really dated. I think that the connection between them was he had the cash and she had the connections.”

But Goldman also said, “Ghislaine Maxwell was madly in love with Jeffrey. She had only eyes for one person and that was Jeffrey. She always believed that if she did one more thing right, that he would marry her. I really believe she loved him, cared for him, and wanted to marry him. And would do anything to make that happen.”

There are accusations that Ghislaine was not just accommodating the abuse as an alleged madam but participating in it as well. In a sworn court affidavit, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein’s claimed, “Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trained me to do what they wanted, including sexual activities and the use of sexual toys … It was basically every day and was like going to school. I also had to have sex with Epstein many times.”