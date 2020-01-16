Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dina Manzo is clapping back at claims her home invasion story was a hoax, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The lawyer for James Mainello — the man accused of stealing from and beating up the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, as well as her then fiancé David Cantin — is claiming they made up the whole story.

As Radar previously reported, in May 2017, Manzo, 47, and Cantin, 41, both told local police that they were confronted by two men who were already inside their Holmdel, New Jersey townhouse when the couple arrived home. One man allegedly struck David several times with a baseball bat while Manzo claims she was punched multiple times by the other man.

She also alleged that they stole her $60,000 engagement ring.

Mainello’s attorney, Marco Laracca told All About The Tea that statements made to police at the time were “questionable at best and may be totally fabricated.”

“It is clear from our investigation and a review of all the discovery obtained so far that either the incident did not happen or certainly did not happen in the way the alleged victims claimed it did,” he added.

On behalf of Manzo, her attorney, Andrew Brettler, pegged those claims as “ridiculous.”

“The bottom line is my clients are victims of a violent and traumatic home invasion and robbery.” Brettler said. “Mr. Mainello was indicted on those charges and remains in jail (being held without bail) awaiting trial.”

On July 22, Mainello, 51, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree theft, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and third-degree criminal restraint, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mainello faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.