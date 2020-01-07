Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dennis Quaid Files To Change Child Support Terms For Twins With Ex Kimberly The actor claims his income has increased significantly since the original agreement.

Dennis Quaid had filed court documents to change the child support payments for his twins with Kimberly Buffington.

As The Blast reported, the actor, 65, has asked for a judge to reconsider the amount he pays in child support as his life has improved significantly since the original agreement was made.

In the original terms, Quaid greed to be paying $6,875 a month for both kids, calculations made “using 25% timeshare with the kids.” It also stated he owes an extra payment in the event if his income surpasses $1.314 million per year.

Now, he claims his income has increased, he owns A $21 million in property and wants the judge to adjust his monthly dues.

“I have and continue to exercise approximately 50% physical custody of Thomas and Zoe. Additionally, my income has increased substantially since the last order. I stipulate that I am an extraordinarily high-income earner,” Quaid says in the filing.

“Therefore, I request that the Court modify the current order for child support, including but not limited to the Ostler payment which is due on February 28, 2020, and November 1, 2020. I request that the Court determine what the present guideline child support would be, and then make a below-guideline child support order based on the amount to be determined by the Court.”

The actor also addressed the changes in the time and money spent on the twins.

“Circumstances have changed since the May 3, 2018 order,” he said.” I have a timeshare of 50% physical custody of Thomas and Zoe, my earned income has increased significantly and I am paying for 100% of Thomas and Zoe’s expenses for school, child care so I can work, extracurricular activities, travel and many other costs.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Quaid and Buffington tied the knot in 2004 but decided to go their separate ways in 2016. Following their separation, the actor’s wife filed for divorce.

Roughly two year later, the actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as a reason for the marriage’s end. At the time Radar exclusively reported he was also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their fraternal twins, Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace. The divorce was finalized on April 27, 2018.

Ahead of his ties to Kimberly, he was previously married to actress P.J. Soles and Meg Ryan, whom he shared a son with, Jack Henry Quaid.

Following his separation from Kimberly, he moved on to model Santa Auzina. Now, he is engaged to his younger fiancee, 26-year-old PhD student Laura Savoie.