Killer’s Dark Past: Monster Dad Who Murdered Family In House Near Disney Watched Mom Get Shot Anthony Todt’s father was charged with plotting to kill wife 40 years ago.

The monster dad who killed his family and dog in his house near Disney Hollywood Studios has a troubled and dark past.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Anthony Todt confessed to the murders of his wife, three kids and pet, after police found their dead bodies in his home earlier in the week. The family was reported missing by loved ones on January 6, though neighbors told officials they hadn’t seen any of them around since mid-December.

Anthony, 44, was arrested on Monday, January 13, after reportedly living with his family members’ dead bodies inside his Celebration, Florida home for days.

As Anthony awaits his prison sentence after being charged with his family members’ deaths, it’s been revealed that his father was tossed behind bars for a similar crime 40 years ago.

In 1980, when Anthony was 4 years old, he witnessed a stranger try to kill his mother, Loretta Todt, inside their home. According to a Philadelphia Inquirer article from 1981, he heard his mother scream in the middle of the night before seeing her “wrestling” with a man — later identified as John Chairmonte — in bed. John eventually shot Loretta in the eye and ran off.

Anthony’s mother survived the shooting, though she lost an eye and was left with a bullet lodged in her skull. It was later discovered that Anthony’s father, Robert Todt, was responsible for the attack. The man — who admitted to having an affair at the time — was convicted of hiring John, a former special education student at the school where he worked, to murder Loretta.

John was sentenced to four years in jail after testifying against Robert, while Robert was sentenced to 10 to 20 years for attempted murder, criminal solicitation and conspiracy. Though Loretta refused to believe her husband was behind the attack, she eventually divorced him and moved away.

Anthony’s reason for murdering wife Megan Todt and their children Alek, Tyler and Zoe is not clear. He is reportedly cooperating with detectives as the investigation continues.