Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dad Allegedly Confesses To Murdering Wife & Kids In Home Near Disney World

Dad Allegedly Confesses To Murdering Wife & Kids In Home Near Disney World

Dad Allegedly Confesses To Murdering Wife & Kids In Home Near Disney World 'He is cooperating with the investigation,’ says Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson.

A man accused of quadruple murder allegedly has confessed to killing his family at a Florida home near Disney World, authorities said Wednesday, January 15.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Todt, 44, was charged with multiple counts of homicide for the deaths of his wife, Megan, 42, and their, children, Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and 4-year-old Zoey.

He also faces a charge of animal cruelty for slaying the family dog, Breezy, the Daily Beast reported.

“He is cooperating with the investigation, I can tell you that much,” Sheriff Russ Gibson said of the “despicable” crime.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, concerned loved ones reported the Todts missing after they hadn’t heard from the family for over a week.

The family, originally from Colchester, Connecticut, had recently moved into the Florida house where the crimes allegedly occurred. It was located in the gated community Celebration.

Court documents obtained by The Daily Beast show that just days before Christmas, the owner of the rental property filed an eviction notice against the Todts, who were reportedly suffering financial trouble.

Todt was taken into custody on Monday morning, January 13.

Sheriff Gibson said investigators believe the victims were murdered “sometime toward the end of December.”

“It’s a tragedy and we are mourning the losses in our close-knit community,” the Todts’ neighbor, Lori Leighton, told The Daily Beast.