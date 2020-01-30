Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hot Mama! Ciara Strips Down To Bikini To Announce She’s Pregnant With Her Third Child See her baby bump photo taken by husband Russell Wilson.

Hot mama Ciara is pregnant with her third child!

On Thursday, January 30, the “Like A Boy” singer, 34, posted a sweet photo of her baby bump on Instagram. In it, she is seen wearing a red bikini while posing like a strong warrior. Her growing belly is in full display, and she looks confident while showing off her curves.

“Number 3. 📸: @DangeRussWilson,” she wrote in the caption, crediting her hubby for taking the killer shot.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the star is already mom to son Future, 5, with rapper ex-boyfriend Future, and daughter Sienna, 2, with husband Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks quarterback, 31, and the pop star said “I do” at Peckforton Castle in the United Kingdom, on July 6, 2016. Though they were initially set to get married in North Carolina, they moved their ceremony to avoid a controversial local law that discriminates against transgender people, according to their wedding planner.

Now, the two are growing their loving family.

After Ciara posted the powerful baby bump photo taken by her husband, Russell posted a smiley selfie, with his baby mama rocking the same pose in the background. “Number 3,” he wrote in the caption.

The football star was previously married to Ashton Meem from 2012 to 2014.

Friends, fans and loved ones quickly took to the comments section to congratulate both Ciara and Russell for their happy news.

“YESSSSSSSSS,” stylist MarielHaenn wrote on the singer’s post.

“Yes!!!” stylist JasonRembert added.

“Oh, baby!! Congrats Russ & C!!” Alaska Airlines commented on Russell’s post.