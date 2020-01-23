Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cara Santana Had ‘No Idea’ Her & Jesse Metcalfe’s Relationship Was Over Until PDA Photos

Cara Santana was completely blindsided by Jesse Metcalfe’s cheating scandal.

A source close to the pair told PEOPLE that the fashion blogger, 35, had “no idea” that her relationship with her fiancé, 41, was over until photos of him cuddling up to two different women began circling the web.

“She was wearing her ring yesterday,” the insider added. “She had no idea things weren’t fine until she saw the photos online today. I promise they never broke up until today.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Metcalfe was photographed on intimate dates with two different women earlier this week. On Monday, January 20, he was pictured hugging Hungarian model Livia Pillmann outside of vegan restaurant Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, California. They were also caught holding hands while walking to the valet. That same day, the Desperate Housewives actor was photographed at a Sherman Oaks bar with Australian actress Jade Albany Pietrantonio.

While he has not spoken out about his alleged cheating scandal, sources close to him and Santana confirmed their split on Wednesday, January 22.

PEOPLE’s source called the John Tucker Must Die actor a “cheater.”

Santana and Metcalfe were together for more than a decade, and got engaged in August 2016. Though they began wedding planning shortly after Metcalfe popped the question, they reportedly got too busy with work and put their nuptials on hold.

Last week, Metcalfe said on the Bubbly Sesh podcast that his “most romantic moment” was when he proposed to Santana.

The pair spent the recent holidays in Europe with Santana’s family.