Busy Philipps ‘Blindsided’ By Talk Show Cancellation, Downed Tequila After Bad News The author said she ‘cried’ amid flop.

Busy Philipps is not letting up after the May cancellation of her talk show.

The Busy Tonight host, 40, shared #almostgrams, on New Year’s Eve, of a few of the photos that failed to make it on her Instagram page earlier in the year.

The featured photos included snaps of her in tears, screenshots and an angry letter from her 11-year-old daughter to the network, all providing illustrations to accompany the story of how she learned her E! show wouldn’t make it past the first season.

“On April 5, 2019, I flew to Dallas to shoot commercials over the weekend for Michael’s. When I landed, my manager texted me to call her. Which I did. And she told me E! would not renew my show after the order was finished in a month. It was effectively canceled,” she recalled. “I was blindsided, especially since the last text I had from the head of E! (who’s now gone) was about marketing for Busy Tonight that he was excited to tell me about.”

The author went on, “I did what anyone would do. I sat in the lobby of the hotel in Dallas and ordered three tequilas and called Marc, Caissie, Eric, Tina, Caissie again and I cried,” she wrote. “I waited for a call or email from someone at E!, which never came, so I sent a text to the head of the network that truly makes me lol to this day.”

Phillips’ recap of the bad news aligns with a past RadarOnline.com exclusive reporting about the host refusing to remain silent after the ordeal.

She “isn’t going quietly,” a source exclusively shared with Radar in August. “She’s so angry and indignant at how things ended with her show and is getting the word out that she would happily revive it elsewhere.”

The source revealed she has “been pushing for meetings all over town” with streamers like Hulu, Netflix and WarnerMedia’s new HBO Max in hopes to find one that would service a revival “on her own terms, and not as a plug-in ensemble.”

“Busy feels she has the smarts to do this on her own, and isn’t giving up yet,” added the source.

E! has yet to publicly comment on Philipps’ post.