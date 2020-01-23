Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz has died after a suspected overdose, RadarOnline.com can confirm. He was 29.

Coroner officials told Radar Gwozdz, who competed on the season featuring Hannah Brown, died yesterday after being hospitalized for at least a week in South Florida.

According to the Boca Raton Police report obtained by Radar, cops responded to the home of Gwozdz on Monday January 13, at 10:45 AM to what they referred to as a “medical overdose.”

He was then transferred to a nearby hospital where he remained in critical but stable condition. The former Bachelorette contestant died nine days later on Janaury 22, 2020.

It’s not yet clear what caused the overdose, but Radar has learned his body is at the Palm Beach County Coroner’s office.

Known as “Tyler G,” Gwozdz appeared on season 15 of The Bachelorette, and even got the first one-on-one date with Brown.

But his short time on the show ended in controversy just a week later, when he was sent home with little explanation.

“Tyler G. had to leave, and that’s upsetting, because I really enjoyed my date with him,” Brown simply said on the show.

The reason for the exit was never confirmed, however there were rumors that his dating history may have had something to do with it, along with comments and complaints about his behavior.

In an email to Refinery29 after his departure, Gwozdz called the rumors “totally unsubstantiated”

“I feel that even addressing them gives them some sort attention and fuel but I continue to have faith in my journey and in a purpose for everything that’s happened to me in my life,” he wrote. “Above everything else I am a son to my mother. She raised me to be better than these sort of baseless accusations. The rumors are so far out of the realm of my personality and values that it seems silly to waste time denying, but I suppose I will for the record. BUT I will be alright.”