Scheduling conflict or lack of interest?

Tinsley Mortimer was nowhere to be found when the ladies of the Real Housewives of New York City celebrated the Bravo hit’s Season 12 finale at the Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser at NYC’s Chelsea Studio Space on Wednesday, December 18.

Instead, the 44-year-old reality star spent her night hosting an event for No Dogs Left Behind, an organization which previously benefit her own pooches’ lives.

Despite headlining the engagement, Us Weekly reported Tinsley was expected at the RHONY event and had more than enough time to make it! A source told the publication Tinsley’s first event ended at 8 p.m. Two hours later, her Brvo costars were still partying without her.

“None of the housewives were happy with Tinsley,” the source noted.

Tinsley skipping out on previous RHONY-related outings fueled rumors that she was quitting the show.

She recently missed filming a scene at the Eventi Hotel in Midtown, didn’t go on the cast trip to Mexico and has not been spotted filming with the housewives since the cast’s BravoCon appearance in early November.

Tinsley’s fiancé, Scott Kluth, was reportedly to blame for her absences since she was focused on spending time with him in Chicago following their recent engagement.

Despite the claims, Us confirmed she is currently part of the cast.