Missing In Action! Tinsley Mortimer Skips 'RHONY' Finale Amid Rumored Exit From Show
‘None of the housewives were happy,' reveals an insider.
Scheduling conflict or lack of interest?
Tinsley Mortimer was nowhere to be found when the ladies of the Real Housewives of New York City celebrated the Bravo hit’s Season 12 finale at the Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser at NYC’s Chelsea Studio Space on Wednesday, December 18.
Instead, the 44-year-old reality star spent her night hosting an event for No Dogs Left Behind, an organization which previously benefit her own pooches’ lives.
Despite headlining the engagement, Us Weekly reported Tinsley was expected at the RHONY event and had more than enough time to make it! A source told the publication Tinsley’s first event ended at 8 p.m. Two hours later, her Brvo costars were still partying without her.
“None of the housewives were happy with Tinsley,” the source noted.
Tinsley skipping out on previous RHONY-related outings fueled rumors that she was quitting the show.
She recently missed filming a scene at the Eventi Hotel in Midtown, didn’t go on the cast trip to Mexico and has not been spotted filming with the housewives since the cast’s BravoCon appearance in early November.
Tinsley’s fiancé, Scott Kluth, was reportedly to blame for her absences since she was focused on spending time with him in Chicago following their recent engagement.
Despite the claims, Us confirmed she is currently part of the cast.
“Tinsley is still filming but she didn’t go on the girl’s trip because she just got engaged to Scott and she is in Chicago as they want to be together during this happy time,” the source told Us, insisting, “She is not going to girls’ dinners and girls’ trips when this is a time she should be spending with her new fiancé.
