Holiday Horror: Texas Dad Falls To Death While Hanging Christmas Lights Felipe Gallegos' wife hears him yell 'help me' before tragic end.

A Texas dad fell to his death while hanging Christmas lights.

Felipe Gallegos, 39, died on Saturday, November 30, after he slid off the roof of a residence while working at a client’s home for his holiday lights’ business with his teenage son, as the Daily Mail reported.

Gallegos’ wife Alisha Flick was working in the front yard when the accident occurred and witnessed the awful scene.

The family had been working on the house, their third job of the day, at 6:30 p.m. when Gallegos fell.

“And then we heard something, and I got out and I went over there, and he was laying on the concrete. He was saying ‘Help me, help me,’ and so I called 911,” Flick told WFAA.

Gallegos was rushed to the hospital but died on Saturday night at Medical City Denton.

“He had a skull fracture and bleeding in the brain and then he had a chest fracture. And they had to drain blood from his chest. And they rushed him into emergency surgery, but he didn’t make it,” Flick said.

“He was just an all-around great person. He always had a smile on his face, and he was always goofy and he was always making everybody laugh,” the widow recalled.

Gallegos was a professional window washer who hung Christmas lights for families during the holidays.

Flick said she met Gallegos 22 years ago, remembering, “He always laughed because he said, ‘I don’t even know why you even came and talked to me,’ but he worked at the movie theater. He said, ‘I had the goofiest clothes on.’ ”

Now, Flick now must carry on with the family lights business after losing her beloved husband.

It is “like our only source of income,’ Flick said.

The public is generously contributing to the family’s GoFundMe after Gallegos’ bizarre death.

“I really didn’t realize how much support I even had,” Flick said. “He always told me if something ever happened to him that we would be OK, and I didn’t believe him. But now I realize that everything’s going to be all right.”

It’s not the first time someone has lost their life decorating for Christmas.

In 2017, Doug Musson, an 82-year-old man, died in Ontario, Canada, while putting up a holiday light display on his home, as RadarOnline.com reported.

At the time, Musson, known for his grandiose Christmas lights displays, fell from a steep ladder while hooking up the lights to the roof of his house. He was rushed to the hospital, but pronounced dead later that same day.