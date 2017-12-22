Man, 82, Falls To His Death While Putting Up Holiday Light Display In Ontario Home

An Ontario man fell to his death this week, as he put up his annual Christmas light display in his suburban home. Doug Musson, the 82-year-old Canadian resident, was known for his grandiose Holiday decorations. Locals even called the home “Griswold House” and gathered to see the cherry display year after year.

His wife, Joanne, claimed the Christmas decoration were a family tradition that began over 30 years ago.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Musson fell from a steep ladder while hooking the lights to the roof of his house this past Monday. He was rushed to the hospital, but pronounced dead later that day.

“I looked behind me and I saw a ladder, so I thought, the ladder fell,” his son, Robert Musson, told CTV Toronto after the tragedy. “Next thing I know, I look down and he’s two feet from me, lying on the ground.”

Neighbors have voiced their sadness over Musson’s death. “I always came by with my children every Christmas for the last 25 years,” Dianne Lemay told reporters.

While Musson’s devastated family contemplated ending their tradition this year after his death, they decided to honor his memory with an even more incredible Holiday light display.

“He liked to see the people smiling,” said his son. “He’s put all this work into things. We need to show people.”

