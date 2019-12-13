Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Admits She Was 'Not Genuinely Happy’ Before ‘Jersey Shore’ Exit ‘I had to think about where I really wanted myself to be,’ the TV personality said.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is opening up about the breaking point that led to her departure from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn’t happy in. Like, I was forcing myself to be ‘happy,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s not me.’ I’m not genuinely happy,” the mother of three said in an upcoming episode of The Mel Robbins Show. “That’s when I’m like, ‘I’m out.’”

While she admitted the decision was “really hard,” the TV personality, 32, opted to prioritize her happiness and role as a mother.

As readers know, Snooki announced earlier this month that she was retiring from her role as a Jersey Shore cast member.

After six seasons on the show and three seasons on its reboot Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the reality star revealed she “just can’t do it anymore.”

“I hate being away from the kids, I don’t like partying three days in a row, it’s just not my life anymore and I wanna be home with the kids,” she confessed on her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey. “It’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show. That’s one reason.”

She shared that her dissatisfaction with the show’s direction was another reason, as it had transitioned from being “all in good fun” to something “so serious.”

“I don’t like the narrative of anything.I’m removing myself. I love you guys so much, I love my roomies to death, they know that. I’m not going anywhere when it comes to them and them being my family,” she went on.

Ahead of her exit from the popular show, Snooki had begun to display signs of her unhappiness.

In the August 6 episode, she had an emotional breakdown for reasons she couldn’t disclose, but claimed at the time, she had anxiety after the birth of her third child, Angelo James LaValle.

Months later, in October, the MTV star went on a drunken social media rant, expressing her thoughts that “editing on a reality show is a bitch.”

Snooki’s appearance on The Mel Robbins Show will air in January 2020.