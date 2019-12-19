Is He Ok? Marc Anthony's Luxury Yacht Catches Fire In Miami Crew escapes unharmed as vessel tragically capsizes.

Is Marc Anthony okay?

The singer’s yacht caught fire on Wednesday, December 18, and capsized while at the Island Gardens Marina in Watson Island, Miami.

Footage of the fire showed flames and smoke erupting from the 120-foot long vessel. Cameras also captured as over 40 emergency responders attempted to put out the fire from their boats.

“When crews arrived, they found a lot of flames in this yacht,” Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WSVN. “Because of the amount of fire on that ship, we had take more of a defensive attack, so we have our fire boats with Miami-Dade County as well.”

“We know that the boat was docked,” Carroll continued. “We know that there’s several other expensive yachts that are right next to it, so the focus was to get as much attention to that boat that was on fire but as well as trying to get some of those additional yachts that were neighboring next to it out of the way so we also had to provide some protection for it as well.”

Now, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Fortunately, the “My Baby You” singer, 51, wasn’t aboard the yacht and the crew members that were, escaped the incident unharmed. The vessel, however, is completely damaged.

Following the blaze, the dock owner’s relative reacted to the accident.

“It’s sad, dog,” Ata Bayrakrtar told WSVN. “For us, as the marina and for the boat themselves, firstly, it’s important for people’s lives, but obviously then for the boat and for everyone’s safety, so right now, everything is under control.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Anthony made headlines in 2017 for drama regarding his yacht. At the time, Jean-Pierre Perret, one of his crew members, filed a lawsuit against the Grammy winner claiming he lost a finger two years prior while trying to fix a broken anchor on the vessel. He alleged that the star was negligent and slow to respond to his injury, which he said caused him “mental suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, physical disability and impairment, disfigurement, lost wages and future income.”

Anthony denied the claims and argued the man was not his employee and should not have been playing around with the anchor at all. He claimed Perrot’s injuries and suffering were a result of his own negligence.

Aside from his singing career, Anthony is known for his 10-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez, with whom she shares 11-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David.