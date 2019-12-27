Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

RIP: Legendary Radio Personality Don Imus Dies At 79 He hosted 'Imus in the Morning' in New York for nearly 50 years

New York legendary radio host Don Imus died Friday at the age of 79.

Imus, who hosted Imus in the Morning in New York for nearly 50 years, passed away at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas, a representative for the star revealed.

He was hospitalized on on Dec. 24, the rep also stated. The cause of death was not given.

“Don loved and adored Deirdre, who unconditionally loved him back, loved spending his time watching Wyatt become a highly skilled, champion rodeo rider and calf roper, and loved and supported Zachary, who first met the Imus family at age 10 when he participated in the Imus Ranch program for kids with cancer, having battled and overcome leukemia, eventually becoming a member of the Imus family and Don and Deirdre’s second son,” Imus’ family said in a statement given to the Hollywood Reporter.

Imus made headlines in 2007 when he and his executive producer, Bernard McGuirk, broadcasting from a Secaucus studio, had a bantering on-air conversation about whether the players on the Rutgers University women’s basketball team were best described as “rough girls,” “hard-core hoes” or “nappy-headed hoes.”

CBS cancelled Imus in the Morning show in the heat of the controversy.

Imus then sued CBS for wrongful termination and won a $40 million settlement.