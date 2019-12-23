As the 23rd anniversary of JonBenét Ramsey’s tragic death approaches, her father, John Ramsey, is still holding out hope for justice in the unsolved case.

“John Ramsey has a very deep faith. In spite of everything that has happened to him, his daughter’s murder has become his life, but he also has made sure that he has time in his life for Burke and his two other children, John Andrew and Melinda. That’s very important to him,” investigative journalist Paula Woodward says in episode 1 of the podcast “The Killing of JonBenét: The Final Suspects.”

Woodward notes that the 76-year-old remarried in 2011, five years after the death of his wife Patsy Ramsey.

“John believes her killer will be found. He doesn’t know how, he doesn’t know when, he doesn’t know where, but that is part of his belief of faith. And I guess that’s the best way I can express it,” the We Have Your Daughter author says. “I think it’s critically important that any possible leads are checked out — if someone has the courage and tenacity to do so. This is such an important case because of all that went wrong with it. Anyone who does something to further the investigation of this case should be lauded. It’s really important, and somebody knows something.”

The premiere of the 12-part podcast — which comes from the creators of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” and “Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood” — revisits the morning of December 26, 1996, when John found his 6-year-old daughter dead in the basement of their family’s Colorado home. The episode also examines the handwritten ransom note that the Ramseys discovered inside their house.

John is involved in the podcast as he seeks to track down the person responsible for JonBenét’s death on Christmas night.

“I’m not going to give up on it,” he said in a previously released trailer. “That would be wrong.”

If you have information that could help investigators and the Ramseys identify JonBenét’s killer, please email tips@justiceforjonbenet.com.