Baby Bombshell? Iggy Azalea Rumored To Be Pregnant With Boy Toy Playboi Carti’s Child! The Australian rapper is reportedly six months along.

Iggy Azalea’s next big project may not be a new album or concert tour. The “Fancy” singer is reportedly pregnant with boyfriend Playboi Carti’s baby!

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the Australian rapper, 29, is at least six months pregnant, but there is no word yet on whether they are expecting a boy or girl.

Despite the report, Azalea showed up to the International Music Awards in Berlin on November 22 looking slim and fit.

While the recent photos may not provide much baby bump evidence, rumors surfaced in July that the couple were engaged after Azalea showed off a huge ring during her appearance on online talk show, “The X Change Rate,” and told host Monét X Change she was no longer single, all the while showing off her new bling.

As Radar readers know, Azalea was previously engaged to former basketballer Nick Young, but after a highly publicized scandal, in which former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, D’Angelo Russell, posted a Snapchat video of Young talking about an with a 19-year-old went viral, the singer broke things off.

“Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried to rebuild my trust in him – It’s become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “I genuinely wish Nick the best. It’s never easy to part ways with the person you planned you’re [sic] entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page.”

Azalea bounced around through several rumored relationships after the breakup, including a brief fling in April, 2018 with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-boyfriend Tyga. But true love never lasted.

Just a few months before Azalea and Carti, 23, became an item, the singer lamented that she would never find happiness.

“I have come to the conclusion iam (sic) going to be alone forever,” she tweeted on August 9, 2018. “Iam (sic) completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n sh*t… its nice.”

One month later, she and Carti went public with their relationship, with an Instagram photo of the couple cuddled up on a couch.

Engagement rumors soon heated up, especially after the couple’s Atlanta-area home was robbed of over $365,000 worth of jewelry – including a suspicious $35,000 diamond engagement ring.