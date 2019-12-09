Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gwyneth Paltrow Gifts Herself A Vibrator In Sexy Christmas Video Goop founder continues to shock fans with erotic products amid jade egg controversy.

Gwyneth Paltrow gave herself a sexy gift this Christmas: a Goop-approved vibrator!

In a sultry Instagram video promoting G.Label’s holiday collection, the actress and Goop founder, 47, showed off her style, recipes, gift ideas and more.

“Don we now our gay apparel fa la la la, la la la, la la la! Bringing you g.tidings in g.label’s newest holiday drop. Link in my bio to shop,” she captioned the post.

The clip, which is meant to remind fans about “The Joy of Getting Ready,” features Paltrow as the perfect host — one who is not afraid to show off her sexuality.

“Do something for others, but don’t forget about number one,” a male narrator says in the video as Paltrow slips a vibrator in her stocking before taking it out again. “Yes, that is a vibrator.”

Fans quickly took to the comment section to gush about the collection and about Paltrow.

“I love you so much xoxo,” wrote film producer Ricky Strauss.

“You re [sic] amazing!!! these outfits are incredibly perfect I loved this collection,” commented one of Paltrow’s fan accounts.

“I am all about the gay apparel !! In medium. 40 reg,” added actor Dan Bucatinsky.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the star has an entire section on Goop’s website dedicated to sexual health. There, she shares articles about maintaining a healthy sex life, taking care of one’s body, improving intimacy with one’s partner and more. She also has a section called “Between The Sheets,” where she sells a variety of vibrators, lingerie and sex toys. One of her most famous — and controversial — products is the jade egg, which she claims women should insert in their vaginas to fix their hormone levels and help with bladder control. While many gynecologists and health experts have advised women against using it, Paltrow is still selling the $66 rock on her website — and fans are buying it!