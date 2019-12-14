Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Danielle Staub's Ex Marty Caffrey Claims Other 'RHONJ' Stars Owe Her Their Paychecks Are the two back together amid his complimentary comments?

Danielle Staub‘s “ex” Marty Caffrey claims the other The Real Housewives of New Jersey star owe her their paychecks and careers!

As Reality Tea first reported, Danielle’s former husband Marty is defending her, stoking rumors the two are back together.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported how the former RHONJ star split from her man after just two months of marriage in 2018.

Their breakup was bitter and Danielle went on to get engaged to Oliver Maier, but they called it quits after Frenchman Maier’s wild pre-wedding video earlier this year.

As readers know, Staub released the shocking clip of a drunken Maier sitting on the sand as waves knocked him down.

Now it seems Danielle and Marty are close again. Her co-star Teresa Giudice has claimed they are still having sex.

In fact, the pair are still reportedly living together and recently The Instagram account Best of Bravo shared screenshots from the comments section in an Instagram Story.

As readers know, Danielle and Teresa tangled in a table-flipping scene on RHONJ that first made the reality show must-see TV.

Now a fan has written, “I don’t know why everyone is hating on @danielle_staub in the comments. If it wasn’t for her New Jersey housewives would have been canceled. She put them on the map! Period.”

Marty agreed with this comment and replied, “They all owe their paychecks and careers to @danielle_staub when they really think about it. There’s a reason she was Andy [Cohen]’s first guest [on Watch What Happens Live] and Teresa wasn’t.”

Marty added, “Even today they all have to constantly invoke Danielle to be relevant when she’s not even there to stand up for herself. Without her, do any of them have a storyline to this day?”

Danielle responded to her ex, “Awww thank you @marty_caffrey for speaking on my behalf. Truly Means a lot!”

It’s a far cry from when Marty went on a social media rant against Danielle just weeks after their wedding on the Bahamian Island of Bimini.

According to the Reality Wives site, he’d written to his wife, “Sorry things didn’t work out baby. You aren’t what you pretended to be. Sad.”

He deleted the message two hours later.

But he then called Radar and declared, “Marty Caffrey is divorcing Danielle Staub.”

Caffrey later claimed she had treated him like a “piece of sh*t.”

Their divorce was final in early 2019.

Staub’s third marriage (to Caffrey) had been a reality TV affair as Bravo cameras filmed the wedding for an episode of RHONJ.

Her co-star and frenemy Teresa was her matron of honor, while Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs were bridesmaids. Fewer than 100 guests attended the intimate wedding of Staub and Caffrey.

Staub and Caffrey appeared hot for each other as months before their wedding, the naughty housewife had an X-rated romp with him in Giudice’s restaurant bathroom!

Are they now in each other’s arms again?

That remains to be seen in what’s been a tumultuous relationship but it is clear by Caffrey’s latest comments that he views Staub as the real star of RHONJ!