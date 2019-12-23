Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dakota Fanning Shocks Fans By Posting Nude Photo Of Herself: Oh Là Là! ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ star wears nothing but a G-string in steamy shot.

Dakota Fanning shocked fans by posting her raciest Instagram photo yet!

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star shared a steamy shot of herself sitting on her bathroom sink, putting makeup on in front of the mirror. In the snap, she is wearing nothing but a pink G-string.

Dakota’s sister, Elle Fanning, took the sexy nude photo on Friday, December 20, and was nice enough to cover the actress’ bum with a peach emoji.

“Too far from the mirror? Get in the sink,” Dakota, 25, cautioned the post.

Friends and fans quickly took to the comments section to gush about Dakota’s fit body and risqué post.

“Photo credit,” Elle, 21, wrote.

“This is everything,” Florida Girls actress Melanie Field commented.

“Ha ha thats where i always do my make up,” Thandie Newton wrote.

“I support this,” Robin Hood actress Eve Hewson admitted.

“Ou lala!” French singer Soko added.

“Sending magnifying mirror. 10x can’t do anything without it,” former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill wrote.

RadarOnline.com readers know Dakota rarely posts sexy photos of herself, and instead tends to stick to more reserved looks. As is clear, however, fans are loving her new vibes.