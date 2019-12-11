Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Maniac Charles Manson Hatched Plot From Prison To Wipe Out 'Three Billion People'

Murderous maniac Charles Manson wanted to kill “two to three billion people” as part of his bizarre plan to save the planet.

One of the last recorded interviews with the former cult leader – who died in 2017 after more than 50 years in prison – is included in new book “The Last Charles Manson Tapes: Evil Lives Beyond the Grave” in which Manson makes incredible claims about his methods for saving the planet.

Manson, who ordered the deaths of seven people at the hands of his “family” of followers over two savage nights of bloodlust in August 1969, became an environmental activist in the latter stages of his life and had very extreme views on how humans need to protect the planet.

In the prison exchange captured in the book by journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, Manson is asked: “There’s way too many people. We could lose two billion, three billion easy.”

He responds: “Yeah, why aren’t they doing it? It’s all right to kill those people. The preacher will tell you that.

“I’m the chain of command on the other side. So, let’s put some uniforms in my command.

“That’s why I got flesh and blood. Blood dripping off my jaw, talking about, ‘Thou shall not kill.

Praise God,’ all that horse***t.”

Manson was a belligerent prisoner who frequently spent much of his time in solitary confinement, and he even fought doctors on his deathbed as they tried to help him.

Manson’s final years and send-off are covered in detail in the book, including how his mental state deteriorated at the end of his life.

In the final tapes there are flashes of madness alongside moments of clarity.

In another exchange, Manson declared everyone should become self-sustaining, saying: “People don’t seem to understand, you can’t eat money. If you grow your own food then what are you feeding anyone else for? They’re all destroying you. If you don’t grow your own food, you don’t eat.”

Manson died in 2017 a few months after he was deemed too weak for surgery after suffering internal bleeding.

