Christina and Ant Anstead are celebrating their first year of marriage – and what a whirlwind year it has been!

As RadarOnline.com readers will remember, the couple walked down the aisle in a secret winter wonderland-style ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, December 22, 2018.

“Holy smokes!!!! A year ago! And What a year! 😳😍 We have done enough for several life times,” Ant, 40, reflected on Instagram. “I am blessed, I am lucky, I am loved, I am full, I am happy, I am yours.”

“You saved me and you complete me!!!! You are PERFECT!!! My wife,” he exclaimed.

Christina, 36, echoed her hubby’s sentiments in her own Instagram video post of their wedding ceremony.

“1 year ago today! I still get emotional watching this! What a year it’s been,” she shared. “I was 2 weeks pregnant with baby Hudson here and had no idea – 🤭. @ant_anstead I love you, our blended family and this life with you. ❤️”

Christina began dating Ant in October 2017. Just nine months after their surprise nuptials the following year, the Flip or Flop star gave birth to the couple’s first child, on September 6.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world,” Christina shared at the time on Instagram. “Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!”

The healthy baby weighed 7 lbs 7 oz and was 19.5 inches long.

“Welcome to the world!” the proud papa exclaimed on his own Insta post. “I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!”

The child is the couple’s first together. Christina also shares son Brayden James and daughter Taylor Reese with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also a father to son Archie and daughter Amelie with his ex-wife.

The Christina on the Coast host had already survived a messy divorce from her former husband and reality TV co-star, El Moussa. As Radar reported, the cohosts separated in May 2016 after a disturbing incident where Radar exclusively reported Christina, was “crying and shaking” for police to “save her husband,” who had gone to the mountainside with a gun.

El Moussa later told sheriffs that he’d just gone to the mountains to “blow off some steam” and “did not have any intentions of hurting himself.” He added that he brought along the gun for safety reasons.

After seven years of marriage, El Moussa officially filed for divorce on January 9, 2017.

In the video she shared on her anniversary, Christina addressed her new extended family with Ant, and looked forward to their future together.

“I love our blended family, I love our four kids with my whole heart. We all fit together perfectly and it’s like we’ve all known each other forever,” she said. “Now, on December 22nd under the full moon, Act Two can officially begin.”