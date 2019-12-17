Charlize Theron has been a supporter of LGBTQ rights since she can remember, and now, she is working to bring freedom and fairness into her family while raising her transgender daughter.

In an interview with Pride Source, the Bombshell actress, 44, admitted she was raised by a mom who was extremely open-minded about sexuality. Because of that, the actress was able to explore her options.

“I experimented and I did what I think every young person should do: feel brave enough and free enough in order to figure it out,” she said. “I had this person that I could share it with, that I felt safe with, who wasn’t going to judge me or label me. But it turns out – ahh! – that I am straight. It’s a little bit of a bummer.”

The Oscar-winner said that while her children are still a bit young to have full conversations about sexual preferences, they very much understand gender and are already choosing their own paths.

“They’re a little too young, but we definitely have these conversations whenever they say, ‘I’m gonna get married’ and I’m always like, ‘What is it gonna be? A boy or a girl? What is it gonna be?’ I love that my kids just know that that’s a normal question to ask,” Theron said. “One of my daughters (4-year-old August) is convinced that she’s gonna be married five times and it’s gonna be three boys and two girls, and I just love that she has the freedom to think that way. God knows what it’s going to be, but I love that she feels safe enough to explore in her little-girl brain that anything is possible and that she’s gonna go and discover that for herself.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Theron found out daughter Jackson, 7, was transgender when the little girl told her “I am not a boy!” at age 3.

When asked if having a transgender child influences her decisions when it comes to taking on LGBTQ characters in films, Theron said, “Well, this is all pretty new for us, so it hasn’t really kind of come into question. I don’t really necessarily know if it will.”

“My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story. I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her,” Theron continued. “I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings. I don’t want to be that mom.”

The actress said she doesn’t speak much of her daughter’s gender in public because what goes on in her children’s lives and in her family is “really private.”

“It’s her story, and it’s really up to her to decide if she wants to share that,” Theron said.