Reese Witherspoon Family Tragedy Takes Shocking New Turn The case of in-law shot by cop has been reopened, and a lawsuit filed.

Reese Witherspoon’s stepsister is fighting for justice after her son-in-law was killed by cops!

The star’s sibling, Nashville real estate broker Marcie Sweet, had her world turned upside down in January 2016 when her daughter’s husband, Daniel Shaver, was shot at a hotel in Mesa, Arizona.

Police had responded to a report that a rifle was pointing from the window of Shaver’s hotel room. The weapon was actually a pellet gun that Shaver, a 26-year-old pest control worker who was in town on business, had bought to exterminate birds.

Officer Philip Brailsford was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. He was found not guilty after a six-week trial.

But prosecutors insist the shooting was unjustified, and the Department of Justice has reopened the case.

Shaver’s widow, Laney Sweet, and his parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Mesa police department, seeking damages of $100 million.

It’s believed Oscar winner Witherspoon, 43, is estranged from her step­sister, 47, who was born before their father, John, met Reese’s mom, Betty.