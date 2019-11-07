Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT BELOW

Before porn star Jessica Jaymes died from a seizure related to chronic alcohol abuse, she suffered from serious depression and attempted suicide multiple times in her short life, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

According to the complete Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner autopsy report first obtained by Radar, the adult film actress, who was 40 years old at her September 17 death, had “a history of depression, suicidal ideations, suicide attempts, by prescription medication and cutting wrists” Senior Deputy Medical Examiner Odey C. Ukpo wrote.

In fact, the tragic star’s body was covered in scars to both her wrists and forearms, the examiner noted.

She also had purple, blue and brown “contusions” on her buttocks, arms and legs.

The coroner investigator who arrived to the death scene claimed she last attempted suicide in April 2019, when she cut her wrists, overdosed on prescription drug Ambien and left a suicide note.

She also had been hospitalized on an involuntary 5150 hold three times in the past, James Cronin wrote. (Patients are put on the hold when they are deemed a danger to themselves or others.)

Jaymes, who’s legal name was Jessica Redding, “drank alcohol, blacked out, and then overdosed on sleeping medication” on April 9, Cronin commented in the report.

The investigator’s report also revealed more details about Jaymes’ final moments and tragic death.

Worried about her welfare after six days of not speaking, her estranged husband and a friend arrived to her home to check in.

The star was discovered kneeling on the den floor with her head on the couch, donning a blue floral robe.

Her loved ones called 911, and she was declared dead on arrival.

“Prescription medication bottles and loose pills” were discovered in her bathroom, the investigator noted, adding that in addition to chronic alcohol abuse, she had a history of prescription medication abuse.

Before her sudden death, Jaymes starred in more than 200 adult films. Before her porn career, she reportedly worked as an elementary school teacher.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal, please call the Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).